APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 564,572 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564,572 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Cyberark Software worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.95.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

