Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,153 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.77. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

