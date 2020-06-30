Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $308,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $3,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,430.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $289.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.39. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.30 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.19.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

