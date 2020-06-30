Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,733 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Whirlpool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $4,500,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $125.91.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.44.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

