Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Investors Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 58.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 530,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,997,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 385,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

