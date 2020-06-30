A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,748 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $4,111,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.