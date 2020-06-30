Axa Makes New Investment in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Axa acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $7,476,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $3,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

OVV stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.98. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

