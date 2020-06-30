Axa Has $129,000 Holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Axa decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.63. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

