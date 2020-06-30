AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,916 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Santander Consumer USA worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,128,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

SC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

