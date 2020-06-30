Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 270.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $10,161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Shares of WPX opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.59.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

