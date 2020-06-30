ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.23% of ACCO Brands worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 554,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,293,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 136,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 107,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of ACCO opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $621.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

