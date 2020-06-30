Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 17,431.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCE opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $26.50.

