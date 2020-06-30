Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,083 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBT opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $893.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 12,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $384,117. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

