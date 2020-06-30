Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 40.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $252.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.44. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $278.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

