Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 117,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HVT. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $293.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.41. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

