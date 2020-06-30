Morgan Stanley Sells 164,489 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $21,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 119.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,533 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,626,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 199.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 59,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,523.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI opened at $135.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $143.16. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

