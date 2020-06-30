Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 123,201 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $33,414,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $15,564,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,699 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $6,245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.