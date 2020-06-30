Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $423,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,379.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 18,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,930,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $553.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.06. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

