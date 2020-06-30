Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 294.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arch Coal by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arch Coal by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

In other news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Arch Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

