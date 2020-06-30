American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,092 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 591,508 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the airline’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.71. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.