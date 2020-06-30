Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE BCC opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.24. Boise Cascade Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

