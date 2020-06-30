Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,067 Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of ArcBest worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 33.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in ArcBest by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ArcBest by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. ArcBest Corp has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $616.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

