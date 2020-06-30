Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHDG. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at $468,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 166.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Shares of PHDG opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.