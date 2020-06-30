Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.88% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJV opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

