Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

