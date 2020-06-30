Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.