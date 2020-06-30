Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,770 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yum China were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $180,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Yum China by 5,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,929,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,017 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Yum China by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,648 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yum China by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,358 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on YUMC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

