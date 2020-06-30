Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,003 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Anixter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Anixter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Anixter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

