Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 8.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $337.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.32 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 191.57% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

