Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,639 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,033 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

