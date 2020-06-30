Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,432. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

