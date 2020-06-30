Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 77,665 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.82% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 237,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,626,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55.

