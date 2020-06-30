Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 212.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.