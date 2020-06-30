Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,281 AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average of $183.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

