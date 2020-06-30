Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,452,000 after buying an additional 386,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after buying an additional 778,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,850,000 after buying an additional 1,877,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $484,328,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BMO shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.