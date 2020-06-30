Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.85 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of AllianceBernstein as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 334,010 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 260,509 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AB. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AB opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

