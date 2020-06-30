Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.88 Million Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91.

