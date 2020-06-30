Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total value of $142,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $443.46 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 77,665 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 77,665 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc.
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,281 AvalonBay Communities Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,281 AvalonBay Communities Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report