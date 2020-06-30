Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total value of $142,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $443.46 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

