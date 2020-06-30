Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.02% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,835,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 123,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 77,665 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 77,665 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc.
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,281 AvalonBay Communities Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,281 AvalonBay Communities Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report