56,860 Shares in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

ITM stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

