20,667 Shares in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Atlassian by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $191.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -201.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

