AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Wendys worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wendys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Wendys by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

56,860 Shares in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
56,860 Shares in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
20,667 Shares in Atlassian Co. PLC Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
20,667 Shares in Atlassian Co. PLC Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Wendys Co
AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Wendys Co
AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fox Corp
AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fox Corp
AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd
AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd
Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $14.75 Million Stake in Apple Inc.
Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $14.75 Million Stake in Apple Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report