AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FOX by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,586,000 after acquiring an additional 701,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,325 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.