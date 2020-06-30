Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $14.75 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.26. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

