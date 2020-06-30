Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.5% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.