Invesco Ltd. Has $20.04 Million Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $20,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCL shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE:SCL opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $110,527.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,126 shares of company stock worth $101,896. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

