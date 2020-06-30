Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Holdings in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BRP were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BRP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BRP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOO stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. BRP Inc has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 3.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.60 million. Analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. BidaskClub upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on BRP from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

