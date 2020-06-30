Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,844 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average of $170.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

