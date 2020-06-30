United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 111,134 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 111,134 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $177,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,038 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,495.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.