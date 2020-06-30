Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

